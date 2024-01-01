The Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Wisconsin.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!