Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 1
Monday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 75-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.
Last time out, the Phoenix won on Saturday 85-72 over Cleveland State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
Other Horizon Predictions
- Wright State vs Robert Morris
- Northern Kentucky vs Detroit Mercy
- IUPUI vs Youngstown State
- Northern Kentucky vs Detroit Mercy
- IUPUI vs Youngstown State
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- When the Phoenix defeated the Creighton Bluejays (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-53, it was their best win of the year so far.
- The Phoenix have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16
- 59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25
- 85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 99) on December 30
- 88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 100) on November 11
- 64-56 at home over UIC (No. 126) on December 13
Green Bay Leaders
- Natalie McNeal: 11 PTS, 50 FG%
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.5 PTS, 59.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
- Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are giving up 59.9 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball.
- The Phoenix are scoring 83.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 68 points per contest.
- In home games, Green Bay is surrendering 3.2 fewer points per game (59.8) than away from home (63).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.