Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - January 1
Monday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) and the Indiana Pacers (17-14) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as players to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN
Bucks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Bucks topped the Cavaliers on Friday, 119-111. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in five assists and 16 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|34
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Damian Lillard
|31
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Malik Beasley
|15
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo averages 30.7 points, 11.1 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).
- Brook Lopez puts up 12.4 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis posts 13.0 points, 6.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Khris Middleton posts 14.0 points, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|31.8
|12.1
|6.6
|1.2
|0.9
|0.2
|Damian Lillard
|26.5
|4.0
|6.6
|0.9
|0.2
|3.8
|Khris Middleton
|16.2
|4.5
|5.4
|0.7
|0.3
|1.7
|Bobby Portis
|16.5
|7.6
|1.2
|0.9
|0.2
|1.8
|Brook Lopez
|10.6
|5.0
|1.2
|0.4
|3.5
|1.1
