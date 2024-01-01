Monday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) and the Indiana Pacers (17-14) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN

BSWI, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks topped the Cavaliers on Friday, 119-111. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in five assists and 16 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 16 5 1 0 0 Damian Lillard 31 2 4 0 0 2 Malik Beasley 15 5 0 0 0 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 30.7 points, 11.1 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Brook Lopez puts up 12.4 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 13.0 points, 6.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Khris Middleton posts 14.0 points, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.8 12.1 6.6 1.2 0.9 0.2 Damian Lillard 26.5 4.0 6.6 0.9 0.2 3.8 Khris Middleton 16.2 4.5 5.4 0.7 0.3 1.7 Bobby Portis 16.5 7.6 1.2 0.9 0.2 1.8 Brook Lopez 10.6 5.0 1.2 0.4 3.5 1.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.