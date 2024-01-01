The Indiana Pacers (17-14) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on January 1, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSIN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Bucks score 125 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 124.8 the Pacers allow.

Milwaukee is 16-0 when scoring more than 124.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have fared better at home this season, posting 125.7 points per game, compared to 124 per game on the road.

Defensively Milwaukee has been better at home this year, ceding 118.7 points per game, compared to 119.2 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have played worse at home this year, draining 14.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 per game and a 39.5% percentage in road games.

Bucks Injuries