The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Indiana Pacers (17-14) on Monday, January 1 at Fiserv Forum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Bucks won on Friday 119-111 against the Cavaliers. In the Bucks' win, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding 16 rebounds and five assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.