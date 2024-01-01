The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Portis posted nine points in a 119-111 win versus the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Portis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 16.5 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 7.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 21.1 25.3 PR -- 19.9 24.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.8



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

Portis is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 106.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 124.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers give up 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have allowed 25 per game, seventh in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 23 19 2 2 3 0 0 12/7/2023 18 4 6 1 0 1 0 11/9/2023 24 11 8 2 0 1 1

