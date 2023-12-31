How to Watch the Wild vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets will visit the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, December 31, with the Wild victorious in seven consecutive home games.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to watch as the Wild and the Jets hit the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Jets Additional Info
Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|Wild
|4-2 WPG
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 13th in goals against, allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Wild's 105 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|34
|15
|10
|25
|8
|16
|49.4%
|Marco Rossi
|34
|11
|11
|22
|11
|13
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|27
|11
|10
|21
|20
|22
|37.1%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 2.5 goals per game (85 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.
- The Jets' 114 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Jets are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|34
|12
|24
|36
|9
|20
|50.7%
|Joshua Morrissey
|34
|6
|24
|30
|28
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|34
|11
|15
|26
|17
|14
|20%
|Nino Niederreiter
|34
|12
|10
|22
|9
|6
|57.9%
