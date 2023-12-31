NFC North foes clash when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers meet the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-2) 46.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-2) 46.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-8-0 this year.

The Packers' ATS record as 2-point underdogs or greater is 4-3.

There have been nine Green Bay games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.

Minnesota has gone 7-5-3 ATS this season.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or greater this season.

Minnesota games have hit the over on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.