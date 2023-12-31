Packers vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
NFC North foes clash when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers meet the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-2)
|46.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-2)
|46.5
|-126
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 17 Odds
- Click here for Saints vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Raiders vs Colts
- Click here for 49ers vs Commanders
- Click here for Dolphins vs Ravens
- Click here for Falcons vs Bears
Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-8-0 this year.
- The Packers' ATS record as 2-point underdogs or greater is 4-3.
- There have been nine Green Bay games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.
- Minnesota has gone 7-5-3 ATS this season.
- The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or greater this season.
- Minnesota games have hit the over on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.