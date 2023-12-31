The Green Bay Packers will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the top contributors for the Vikings and the Packers will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Jayden Reed Touchdown Odds

Reed Odds to Score First TD: +800

Reed Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds

Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +500

Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 52.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) A.J. Dillon - 24.5 (-113) - Jordan Love 234.5 (-113) 7.5 (-108) - Romeo Doubs - - 42.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 38.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 52.5 (-113)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Ty Chandler - 61.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Jaren Hall 217.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) - Justin Jefferson - - 83.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 20.5 (-113) -

