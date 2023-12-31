How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Robert Morris vs Green Bay (1:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Detroit Mercy vs Purdue Fort Wayne (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Cleveland State vs IUPUI (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the 47.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
- The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 243rd.
- The Panthers score an average of 75.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Raiders give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 78.8 points, Milwaukee is 4-2.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Milwaukee is averaging 10.1 more points per game at home (81.7) than on the road (71.6).
- The Panthers allow 76.2 points per game at home, and 81.8 away.
- At home, Milwaukee makes 9.3 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32%) than away (29.6%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|L 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-75
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
