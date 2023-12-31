The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the 47.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 243rd.
  • The Panthers score an average of 75.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Raiders give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 78.8 points, Milwaukee is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Milwaukee is averaging 10.1 more points per game at home (81.7) than on the road (71.6).
  • The Panthers allow 76.2 points per game at home, and 81.8 away.
  • At home, Milwaukee makes 9.3 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32%) than away (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Longwood L 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga W 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris W 78-75 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.