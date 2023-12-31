Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Matthew Boldy find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken five shots in one game versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
