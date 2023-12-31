Sunday's contest that pits the No. 15 UConn Huskies (9-3) against the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) at XL Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of UConn, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Golden Eagles earned a 67-39 win against Bucknell.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Marquette 65

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature win of the season came in a 76-70 victory against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on December 13.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Marquette has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 52) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 88) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 98) on November 24

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +263 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.9 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.