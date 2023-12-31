How to Watch Green Bay vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Green Bay shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Phoenix are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 227th.
- The Phoenix record 8.4 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Colonials allow (73.7).
- Green Bay has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Green Bay is posting 12.9 more points per game (72.0) than it is on the road (59.1).
- When playing at home, the Phoenix are ceding 12.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than in road games (72.0).
- Green Bay is making 9.0 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.7 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 81-47
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|W 79-46
|Resch Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|W 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Resch Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
