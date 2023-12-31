Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Wicks' stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 17, Wicks has 33 receptions for 520 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for one yard. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- The Packers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Jayden Reed (LP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 17 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|33
|520
|184
|2
|15.8
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|7
|6
|97
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|29
|1
