Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Dillon's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Dillon has run for 586 yards on 171 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and has 22 catches (28 targets) for 223 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Emanuel Wilson (FP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|171
|586
|2
|3.4
|28
|22
|223
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
