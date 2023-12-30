How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers score an average of 68.0 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 62.1 the Boilermakers give up.
- Wisconsin is 6-1 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Purdue's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.0 points.
- The 66.5 points per game the Boilermakers average are only 3.0 more points than the Badgers allow (63.5).
- Purdue has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Wisconsin is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Boilermakers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.3% higher than the Badgers allow to opponents (37.0%).
- The Badgers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% more than the Boilermakers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Iowa
|L 87-65
|Kohl Center
|12/13/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|W 78-55
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 76-64
|Kohl Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
