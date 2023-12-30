Saturday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) matching up at Mackey Arena (on December 30) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Purdue.

The Badgers' last game on Thursday ended in a 76-64 win against Eastern Illinois.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Big Ten Network Overflow 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 67, Wisconsin 63

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 14, the Badgers defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-64.

Wisconsin has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 82) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 98) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 208) on November 7

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 221) on December 13

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 68.0 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

