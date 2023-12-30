Racine County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee Riverside University High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Union High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.