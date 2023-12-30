Oregon vs. UCLA: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. UCLA matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- Ducks games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
- UCLA has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this year.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Oregon is 40th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (66th).
- The Ducks were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +10000, which is the 20th-biggest change in the country.
- Oregon has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- UCLA ranks 34th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 113th, a difference of 79 spots.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have had the 16th-biggest change this season, dropping from +3000 at the start to +8000.
- UCLA's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.