The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Ducks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 185th.

The 79.3 points per game the Ducks score are 17.3 more points than the Bruins give up (62).

When Oregon puts up more than 62 points, it is 9-3.

UCLA Stats Insights

UCLA is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 228th.

The Bruins score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Ducks give up (71.2).

UCLA has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Oregon averaged 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (67.4).

Defensively the Ducks were better at home last season, surrendering 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.

When playing at home, Oregon made 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCLA averaged 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.8.

In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.4).

At home, UCLA made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (37.1%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena 12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena 12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena 1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

UCLA Upcoming Schedule