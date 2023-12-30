The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons' 76.3 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers give up.

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1.

Milwaukee's record is 7-6 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Panthers score 68.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Mastodons give up.

Milwaukee has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

The Panthers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Mastodons shoot 43.5% from the field, just 3.8% higher than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)

18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71) Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

