The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Boldy score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

  • In nine of 26 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:39 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

