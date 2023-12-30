The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after winning five straight home games. The Golden Eagles are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -3.5 150.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In four of 11 games this season, Marquette and its opponents have combined to total more than 150.5 points.

The average point total in Marquette's games this season is 144.8, 5.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 12.8% more often than Marquette (5-6-0) this year.

Marquette vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 36.4% 78.5 161.5 66.3 133 146.3 Creighton 5 41.7% 83 161.5 66.7 133 150.3

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette compiled a 12-7-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).

Marquette has a 5-4 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 5-6-0 3-6 3-8-0 Creighton 7-5-0 0-0 6-6-0

Marquette vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Creighton 16-1 Home Record 13-2 8-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

