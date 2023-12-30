The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Golden Eagles' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Creighton has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

In the Bluejays' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in the country. It is far below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have improved from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +1400, the 46th-biggest change among all teams.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.