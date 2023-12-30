Marquette vs. Creighton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup in this article.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-4.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-4.5)
|149.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.
- Creighton has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this year.
- So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Marquette is fifth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
- The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.