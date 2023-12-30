The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.

The Golden Eagles record 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays allow (66.7).

Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last year, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

