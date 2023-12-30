The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Marquette is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays give up (66.7).
  • Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Creighton has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 219th.
  • The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles allow (66.3).
  • Creighton has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
  • When playing at home, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in road games (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton scored more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.
  • The Bluejays conceded fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Creighton knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

