The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Marquette is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.

The Golden Eagles put up 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays give up (66.7).

Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 219th.

The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles allow (66.3).

Creighton has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in road games (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton scored more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.

The Bluejays conceded fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (70.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Creighton knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule