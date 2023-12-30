How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Marquette is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 51st.
- The Golden Eagles record 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays give up (66.7).
- Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Creighton has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
- The Bluejays put up an average of 83 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- When Creighton allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, Marquette performed better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).
- The Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
- Creighton sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
