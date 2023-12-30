Saturday's contest between the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) and No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) matching up at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-3.2)

Marquette (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Marquette is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Creighton's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in three games, while Bluejays games have gone over six times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +158 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 303rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.3 per contest.

Marquette knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles rank 69th in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (62nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

