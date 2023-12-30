On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Marco Rossi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Rossi has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Rossi averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:15 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:00 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:59 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

