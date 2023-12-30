Kenosha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you reside in Kenosha County, Wisconsin and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Union High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
