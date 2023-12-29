The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Oregon State?

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 22

Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 22 Notre Dame has gone 8-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Fighting Irish have a 0-0 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

Oregon State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Beavers have played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-6.5)



Notre Dame (-6.5) Notre Dame is 8-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 6.5 points or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.

Oregon State has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Beavers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to outscore Friday's over/under of 41.5 points 10 times this season.

This season, eight of Oregon State's games have ended with a score higher than 41.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 41.5 is 31.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Notre Dame (39.1 points per game) and Oregon State (33.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 52.1 49.9 Implied Total AVG 34.1 37.1 29.8 ATS Record 8-3-1 5-1-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 5-0 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 52.1 57.2 Implied Total AVG 32.6 31.8 33.3 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

