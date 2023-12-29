Friday's game that pits the Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) versus the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Resch Center has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 75, Green Bay 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-3.5)

Wright State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Green Bay is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Wright State's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Phoenix are 4-7-0 and the Raiders are 7-3-0.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 347th in college basketball while giving up 65.9 per contest to rank 70th in college basketball) and have a -31 scoring differential overall.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Green Bay averages rank 314th in the nation. Its opponents record 32.8 per contest.

Green Bay makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 32% from beyond the arc (243rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.9%.

The Phoenix rank 289th in college basketball with 89.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 260th in college basketball defensively with 92.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Green Bay has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball play), 3.5 more than the 8.7 it forces on average (360th in college basketball).

