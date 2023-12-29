Heading into a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13), the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Bucks secured a 144-122 win over the Nets. In the Bucks' win, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 32 points (adding 10 rebounds and eight assists).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Sam Merrill: Out (Wrist), Donovan Mitchell: Out (Illness), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw)

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

