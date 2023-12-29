Bucks vs. Cavaliers December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, December 29, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6 points per game) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 31.8) -- match up when the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (first in league).
- Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.0 treys per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell puts up 27.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- Max Strus posts 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jarrett Allen puts up 12.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (fourth in league).
- Caris LeVert averages 15.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Georges Niang averages 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Bucks
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|123.3
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|50.0%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
