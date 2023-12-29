The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) will lean on Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) to help them take down Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 30.6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-5.5) 239.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-5.5) 238 -245 +200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bucks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by six points per game (scoring 125.2 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119.2 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +185 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 112.1 points per game (23rd in league) and giving up 111.8 (eighth in NBA).

These two teams average a combined 237.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams together surrender 231 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Cleveland has covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

Bucks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +175 - Cavaliers +5000 +2200 -

