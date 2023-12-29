Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Lopez, in his last time out, had two points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 144-122 win over the Nets.

In this article we will break down Lopez's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 4.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 18.7 17.3 PR -- 17.4 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Lopez has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.2% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lopez's Bucks average 104.9 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are eighth in the NBA, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 34 10 5 0 0 4 0 12/21/2022 28 14 6 2 2 1 2 11/25/2022 28 8 4 0 2 6 0 11/16/2022 30 29 5 1 7 3 1

