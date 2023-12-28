Waupaca County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Waupaca County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clintonville High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: New London, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
