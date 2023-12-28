Juneau County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Juneau County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Necedah High School at Pittsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Pittsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
