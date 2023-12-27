Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

