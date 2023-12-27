Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 27?
Can we count on Matthew Boldy finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Boldy has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.