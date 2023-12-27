Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-15) and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) face off at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 27, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES and BSWI
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Mikal Bridges
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1497.1
|1022.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|53.5
|34.1
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|43
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges Insights
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 11.0 boards per contest.
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 124.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 119.1 per contest (23rd in the league).
- Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA at 44.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.
- The Bucks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38% from beyond the arc (seventh-best in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 11.8 per game while shooting 34.7%.
- Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.1 (16th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Mikal Bridges averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- The Nets score 116 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.4 (19th in league) for a +19 scoring differential overall.
- Brooklyn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It records 46.6 rebounds per game (third in league) compared to its opponents' 44.4.
- The Nets make 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.
- Brooklyn has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (seventh in NBA) while forcing 11.2 (30th in league).
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Mikal Bridges
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|6.1
|-0.7
|Usage Percentage
|33.9%
|26.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.8%
|57.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|17.4%
|8.1%
|Assist Pct
|27.0%
|16.7%
