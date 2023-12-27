The Brooklyn Nets (15-15) and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) face off at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 27, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSWI

YES and BSWI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1497.1 1022.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.5 34.1 Fantasy Rank 4 43

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 11.0 boards per contest.

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 124.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 119.1 per contest (23rd in the league).

Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA at 44.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.

The Bucks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38% from beyond the arc (seventh-best in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 11.8 per game while shooting 34.7%.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.1 (16th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Nets score 116 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.4 (19th in league) for a +19 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It records 46.6 rebounds per game (third in league) compared to its opponents' 44.4.

The Nets make 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (seventh in NBA) while forcing 11.2 (30th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 6.1 -0.7 Usage Percentage 33.9% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 63.8% 57.0% Total Rebound Pct 17.4% 8.1% Assist Pct 27.0% 16.7%

