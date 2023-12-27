On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dakota Mermis going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mermis stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Mermis has no points on the power play.
  • Mermis' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.