The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) have two players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Bucks lost 129-122 to the Knicks on Monday. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 32 points for the Bucks in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Calf 30.6 11.0 5.6 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSWI

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 240.5

