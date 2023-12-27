Bucks vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) face the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI. The point total is 240.5 in the matchup.
Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-3.5
|240.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 240.5 points in 17 of 30 games this season.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has won 22, or 75.9%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 19-5, a 79.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Nets Additional Info
Bucks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|56.7%
|124.5
|240.5
|119.1
|234.5
|236.7
|Nets
|8
|26.7%
|116
|240.5
|115.4
|234.5
|228.4
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Bucks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-6-0) than it has in home games (7-11-0).
- The Bucks record 9.1 more points per game (124.5) than the Nets allow (115.4).
- Milwaukee has a 13-11 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.4 points.
Bucks vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|13-17
|9-15
|20-10
|Nets
|18-12
|8-8
|16-14
Bucks vs. Nets Point Insights
|Bucks
|Nets
|124.5
|116
|2
|12
|13-11
|8-2
|20-4
|5-5
|119.1
|115.4
|23
|19
|5-5
|15-9
|9-1
|15-9
