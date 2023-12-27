Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Brown County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School at West De Pere High School

Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on December 27

6:35 PM CT on December 27 Location: De Pere, WI

De Pere, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wrightstown High School at Seymour High School