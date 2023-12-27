The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lopez, in his last game (December 25 loss against the Knicks), posted 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lopez's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.9 12.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 19 18.3 PR -- 17.7 17 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Nets

Lopez has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 10.3% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.

On defense, the Nets have given up 115.4 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

The Nets allow 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the league.

The Nets allow 25.7 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 13.5 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brook Lopez vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 27 4 7 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.