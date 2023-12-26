Sheboygan County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheboygan Lutheran High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
