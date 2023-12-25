The Milwaukee Bucks, with Damian Lillard, take on the New York Knicks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lillard, in his last game (December 23 win against the Knicks), put up 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Let's look at Lillard's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.0 26.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.0 Assists 7.5 7.0 7.3 PRA -- 37.6 39 PR -- 30.6 31.7 3PM 3.5 3.3 4.1



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Knicks

Lillard has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 17.3% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 8.7 threes per game, or 20.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's Bucks average 105.2 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.0 points per game, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 41.3 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.0 assists per game.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Damian Lillard vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 34 19 9 7 3 0 1 12/5/2023 34 28 3 7 5 1 1 11/3/2023 36 30 4 4 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.