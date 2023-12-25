Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - December 25
Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch on Monday at 12:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) take on the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks beat the Knicks, 130-111, on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 28 points for the Bucks, and Jalen Brunson had 36 for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|28
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Bobby Portis
|23
|11
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Khris Middleton
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.5 points, 5.6 assists and 10.9 boards per game.
- Lillard's numbers on the season are 26 points, 7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.
- Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 13.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Khris Middleton is posting 13.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|32.4
|11.1
|6.9
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|Damian Lillard
|26.7
|5
|7.3
|1.1
|0.4
|4.1
|Bobby Portis
|16.2
|7.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.7
|Brook Lopez
|11.9
|4.4
|1.6
|0.6
|3.5
|1.3
|Khris Middleton
|14.4
|5.3
|4.1
|0.7
|0.1
|1.7
